The Mosque Steering Committee of Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque, Abuja, last week, sacked the Imam of the Mosque, Sheik Muhammed Nuru Khalid, popularly known as Digital Imam, accusing him of preaching an inciting sermon. The Imam in the sermon accused the Federal Government of playing with the lives of the people through their actions, hence the need to reawaken the consciousness of the government to their constitutional responsibilities.

Iman Khalid advised his followers to avoid the polling centres if the level of killings being experienced in the country does not stop.

In an Interview with FRED EZEH, Sheikh Khalid, maintained that he would neither back down nor compromise his position despite the fact that he was relieved of his job by the management of Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque.

You’ve been on the lips of Nigerians in past few days due to your recent sermon about the insecurity in Nigeria. What was your reason for the strong sermon?

The outburst was simply because we can’t continue the way we are going. Insecurity is fast consuming all of us. No one is safe anymore. Neither roads nor train, or air travels is safe. We have to do something about it. The country is in a serious problem and people who are supposed to speak loudly have kept quiet. People, including security personnel are being killed on daily basis by bandits who are fast overrunning some states in the North-West and North-Central. We can’t continue like this, hence we have to speak the truth to the government. I was doing my God given responsibilities to speak the truth to the people in government, reminding them about their responsibilities and the oath they swore to before entering office. Regrettably, many people are not comfortable with my choice of words and position regarding what should be done by the government to protect the lives of the people of Nigeria that voted for them.

At what point did your relationship with the Mosque committee degenerate to the point of termination of engagement?

I think they had bottled-up anger, and were waiting for the right opportunity to express it. The sermon of last week provided that opportunity. They capitalised on the recent sermon that highlighted the issues of insecurity across the country which generated lots of conversation both on social and in the conventional media.

Unfortunately, the sermon led to your disengagement by the Mosque Committee..

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Yes! It did, but I was happy I spoke my mind and my conscience is happy for that. I was disengaged some days ago by the Mosque Committee. But shortly after my formal disengagement, an intervention from the Supreme Being came through someone who provided a brand new mosque for me to handle. I heard that someone else is even building a new mosque for me at the centre of Abuja which will be handed over to me soon. We appreciate God for that timely intervention.

What would you have done if such intervention didn’t come?

First or all, I wasn’t expecting the new mosque but God did it. Besides, without the mosque, I will still be doing my thing effectively and efficiently. I have already established a platform through which I pass my messages across to my large followers, online and offline. I engage the women and children in the morning hours and men in the evening hours, especially during this Ramadan period.

Before the sack, did you have any form of meeting with the mosque committee to iron out grey areas?

Yes! We met once and discussed issues they raised. They called it an advisory meeting. They asked me to tone down my criticism of the government and not to be harsh to them. But I know the members of the mosque committee. They are all politicians who approach government for one need or the other. They might have approached the government for a contract or something else, and want to show the government that they are doing something about my kind of preaching. But I consider the masses more than them, and that is their problem with me. I consider Nigeria more than any other person. I consider the unity and security of Nigeria more than any person. And that’s my problem.

Do you suspect that the Federal Government might have acted through the Mosque Committee?

I don’t have any evidence to prove that. But one of the Mosque Committee members told me that they acted because of pressure from people in high places which he didn’t mention to me. But to me, they have their own agenda and interest to protect. I know the government is not happy with me, so, anything can happen through anybody.

The Committee said in your suspension letter that you didn’t show any remorse. Why was that?

Why should I be remorseful when I know I am doing the right thing and pleasing my conscience? Do they want me to apologise and make a promise that I will support killings and other misgovernance going on? I can’t do that for whatever reason.

Do you have any regret for your action?

No! I have no regret for the outburst. How will I regret my action that was meant to protect the interest of the people? Many widows and orphans are being produced on daily basis in Nigeria as a result of the unending killings. How will I regret speaking for them, standing for the truth? How will I regret that I am the only Imam that is speaking and calling for peace and unity of Nigeria? I will never regret that. Besides, people are happy with me for speaking their minds. My conscience is clear and I have peace of mind.

Don’t you think the government is overwhelmed by this insecurity?

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Whatever may be the case, the government knows more than we do, and they have the necessary things needed to tackle these people who have made life unbearable for the people. Government have more credible intelligence and information than what we could access. They should utilise that. We really need to remind the government of their constitutional responsibilities of security and welfare of Nigerians. Our lives are important, hence they should sit up and tackle the issue of insecurity. The security of the nation is our concern too because this is the only country that we have.

What are the responsibilities of the citizens regarding this insecurity?

As masses of this country, we owe the country prayers and doing other right things to assist the government. But the government has to rise to the challenges because people are being slaughtered like chicken everyday and little or nothing is being done about it. Any successful attack on individuals or soldiers is an indication that someone failed in his or her duties. So, such person should answer questions. Our only request is for the government to be proactive instead of being reactive.

But many people believe you always look for opportunities to verbally attack the government because you never liked the administration. Is it true?

That perception is totally wrong. I have realised that some people are particularly concerned about my strong criticism of the Buhari administration. I have nothing personal or hatred against the President or any of the cabinet members. I am only concerned about the fate of this country which is fast going the wrong way. At this point, the country is evidently on the brink of collapse, and we should work to rescue it.

Some say you’ve never shown open support for the Buhari administration

That statement is not also true. It depends on how you view the issue and your definition of support. I must not go about with posters or placards in the name of support for Buhari’s administration. I have supported this administration in different ways but they seem to be getting it wrong on all fronts. Cost of living has skyrocketed beyond the reach of the average man. Power supply, health care system, education, and other indices have read negative compare to what we had in 2015 before the coming of the administration.

In what way have you supported the government openly?

Being a renowned Islamic cleric, the only platform I have is the mosque which I use effectively to promote national unity, peace, tolerance and societal morals. At various occasions during the sermon in my mosque, I have taken it upon myself to appeal to the people to be patient with the government. I have led prayers several times for peace, unity and development of Nigeria, and for the government to succeed in its quest to better the lives of the people. I have asked and championed attitudinal change from the people. That’s huge support for the government as far as I am concerned. I mustn’t be shouting Buhari everywhere to be a supporter of the government.

You have been accused of being biased in your judgements and that you show it through your sermons

Many people know and believe in my philosophy. You can see the massive support that I got this period. I am the only Imam that Christians celebrate, and that’s because I am not biased in my judgement of political affairs in Nigeria. I want a good Nigeria that is united, peaceful and give justice to all, irrespective of political status, religious beliefs or other differences.

What’s your general assessment of Buhari’s administration?

My assessment of this administration is the people’s assessment. You and I know the people’s assessment of the Buhari administration. Evidently, the country is at the brink of collapse but we won’t allow it. That’s why we would continue to talk loudly to hold the government to account. The masses of Nigeria are suffering severely in midst of plenty of God’s blessing. This is more than before. Hardship and poverty have overwhelmed the people, inflation has weakened the currency, among several others poor records. Most worrisome is the level of killings in Nigeria. The President still has the opportunity to make amends before the end of his tenure. It’s for his own good because the reality would dawn on him few minutes after he leaves office next year. All those hypocrites that surrounded him would abandon him for the new government. But for us, we love Nigeria more than any other President because Presidents come and go but Nigeria remains.

Several promises were made by this administration before 2015. Can you compare the past government and what we have now?

Yes, I can do that comfortably. For instance, I came close to the former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed, because I criticised him heavily. He tried to bring me closer to him because I was criticizing and pointing out his lapses so he could make amends.

When I met with him, he encouraged me to always speak the truth to people in government, including himself. He only appealed that I shouldn’t be too harsh and uncivil in my words. We became more friendly because he accept criticisms and doesn’t see it the other way round. That character was what I expected from the current administration. They need to understand that criticism is part of people and society.

Constructive criticism is very important if we are to talk about democracy.

If you are summoned for a meeting with the President, what will you tell him?

I will honour the invitation because the President is the father of the nation and our leader. I will listen to him and share my experiences and suggestion with him on how to move the country forward.