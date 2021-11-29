From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu, renowned Islamic scholar from Kebbi State, has urged Nigerians to pray fervently for God’s intervention to end banditry and other security challenges.

This, he said, was in the interest of peace, unity and overall development of the country.

Preaching at an event in Umaisha, Toto LGA of Nasarawa State, he said if Nigerians prayed for God’s intervention, it would not only end banditry but would also promote peace, unity and speedy development of the nation.

The Islamic scholar also advised against corruption, saying 85 percent of Nigerians were not sincere to themselves and called for attitudinal change to build an egalitarian society.

“Corruption is too high in Nigeria. We must stop it for the country to move forward. Informants are also responsible for increasing banditry. There are bad boys in the town who are giving information to bandits. They are the ones revealing secrets to bandits about people around them for personal gains.”

Giro also urged Nigerians to show love to one another for the progress of the country.

