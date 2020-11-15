(Salisu Sani-Idris, NAN)

A prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, has urged political and religious leaders in Nigeria to fear Allah and ensure justice and fairness to their followers irrespective of tribe or religion.

The cleric who is the leader of the Tijjaniya Islamic Movement said this at the launch of his biography and video documentary titled,” Lisanul Faidha (Voice of Islam), on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by Blue Bells Promoters in collaboration with the Arewa Next Step for Tinubu (ANEST).

“The Almighty Allah has commanded all leaders from family level to districts head, local governments, right to the president to be just, transparent and treat their subjects equally to ensure sustainable peace,” Bauchi said.

The cleric, who enjoined clerics to promote peace and religious tolerance among their followers, also advised youths to seek knowledge because education plays a vital role in the development of individuals.

Prof. Usman Tar, Head, Centre for Defence Studies and Documentation, Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), advised leaders to cultivate moral substances, especially the fear of Allah and deep consciousness on the dangers of material obsession.

Tar, while speaking on the topic, “The Challenges of Leadership in a Complex Setting,” enjoined leaders to abide by ethical codes such as honesty, sincerity, empathy, and mercy for fellow human beings, especially the vulnerable ones in the society.

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State urged the younger generation to emulate the virtues of Bauchi especially his principles and devotion to Islam.

Represented by his Special Adviser on higher education, Alhaji Muhammad Bashir, Masari, described the cleric as an epitome of knowledge especially as it concerns the Qur’an and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Director-General, Arewa Next Step for Tinubu (ANEST), Mr Musa Usman, said the cleric and Sen. Bola Tinubu share lots in common in terms of mentorship and peacebuilding.

”We picked interest in getting involved with the launch of the biography on Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi because the person that inspired our group who is Tinubu shares a lot in common with the scholar especially as it concern mentorship and philanthropist.

”The two personalities have come to represent detribalisation and builders of bridges across ethnoreligious divides.

”They have followers across Nigeria and beyond because their activities have done so much to the benefits of humanity,” he said.

Sen. Kabiru Gaya (APC-Kano), Alhaji Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe were among dignitaries at the event.