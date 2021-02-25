What could be propelling Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahnad Gumi, into the national service that he has in recent time, embarked upon for himself. His effortless move in contacting the northern bandits in Sububu and Pakai forests in Zamfara State, gives one the impression that maybe, as a revered Islamic scholar, some of these boys may have once been his scholars , and many are implying that could be the reason why he effortlessly gained access to them and the world later saw images that accompanied the visit as the heavily armed bandits were seen with the Islamic cleric . They were reported to have told him why they took to banditry. As they gleefully told him the reasons for their action.



They claimed of being meted with gross injustice by the Nigerian state. Gunmi first rescue move to Zamfara where he successfully met with the bandits and even turned their spokesman by advising the government on what to do to overcomed banditry. While that controversial visit was still creating and attracting comments, when from the blues,the bandits surfaced in Niger State , adding that the armed bandits are responding to the killings of their people by the military and rustling of their cattle by rustlers, without protection from the government. Gunmi , after the Zamfara episode, has been a common feature on radio and newspapers, granting interviews to further buttress his position and reason for embarking on the suicide mission like Ali Baba and the fourthy thieves classical story. After his first meeting with the fourty thieves, Ali Baba proceeded to the forest the second time , armed with the magic code “ Open Seseme” which allowed him access into the cave of the thieves, just as witnessed by the second rescue mission of Sheikh Gunmi as he ventured the second time by accessing the forest and effortlessly located the bandits who abducted students and staff of Government Science College (GSC), Kagara, Niger State. Despite all the criticism, parents of the abducted students may not give a listening ear to those castigating the Sheikh, after all his mission if achieved would have achieved the desired result that eventuallly wiped away tears from their eyes as they are reunited with their abducted school children while the teachers were back in the awaiting arms of their loved ones. No matter how people view the scenario, the government should be thankful to the lslamic clergy who rises up to the occasion to ensure that he speaks the language of the bandits to them. Whatever May be the reason for his mission, that the Nigeria police with over 400,000 personels and paid from our commonwealth,could not fathom out a better strategy to end banditry means that the leadership of the police has failed. Unfortunately, the only rehearsed operational strategy available now to the police is call “ Puff Adder”. seemed outdated . According to wikipedia“The puff adder is a venomous viper species found in savannah and grasslands from Morocco and western Arabia throughout Africa except for the Sahara and rainforest regions.

Scientific name:” unfortunately, the characteristics of the puff Adder snake has no relevance to kidnappers as subscribed by the lnspector General of Police. Puff Adder is not one of the fast snakes like Rattle Snake, but it is a sluggish snake both in movement . Can this analogy be compared with the military “python dance”. There was a man called Ali Kwara, a hunter who decided to assist the police and Nigerians to fight armed robbers. In an interview with this writer before he passed on to glory, Ali Kwara was majorly behind most of the successes of the police in arresting armed robbers. His modus of operation was simple. As a hunter, he knew the forest terrain and once there was robbery incident, he would assemble retired young police men, mobilize them and they would not give up until the robber was hunted down for the Anti robbery squad of the police to eventually complete the operation by rounding up the robbers. His singular effort helped in reducing robbery across the country Before his death, Ali Kwara also ventured into fighting kidnapping . Today, aSheikh Gunmi has unknowingly, step into the shoes of Ali Kwara. What is wrong, if the police invites Sheikh Gunmi for operational discussion and fashion out better strategy to end this act of banditry that is gradually ravaging the country. From the look of things, if the police under Adamu Mohammed does not make hay’s while the sun is still shining, these bandits may after all invade the federal Capital territory. Presently, they have their foot holes in all the neighbouring states :Nasarawa,Niger ,Kaduna , Kogi and Benue States. Have we forgotten that Boko Haram group operated in like manner?, when in 2012, they started approaching Abuja from Suileja and Nasarawa and before our eyes, they perfected their operational attack by bombing the car park at Yanya, Madala , Catholic Church in Kubwua and the military Cantonment before carrying out some of their deadiliest operations at the Force headquater and the United Nation building. By refering to these armed hoodlums as bandits, is to under rate their potency. When the present Chief of Defence staff , Major General Lucky Irabor was incharge. Of Operation Lafia Dole, most of the conquered Boko Haram members dislodged around the recaptured local governments around the war zones were alledged to had fled into the hinterland and were using the forests as their base. They had ,on settling, started recruitment of others to swell their gangs since many of these fleeing Boko Haram members were never disarmed in the first place . From every ramification, the bandits are simply the fleeing Boko Haram members who are Nigerians ,if not, how did the Sheikh know them and even have access to their phone numbers. Many believe that many of them were once Almajiri boys who had schooled under the Sheikh. However, the Sheikh should be encourage in his present negotiation move but his amnesty request for the bandits should not be considered because they do not deserve such mercy sequel to the harm inflicted on innocent victims. As this would further embolden them. The story of the notorious kidnapper in Benue State who was granted amnesty by the governor but later went back to his vomit and later died in the circumstance. Same can be said of alledged repentant bandits in Zamfara who were granted amnesty but later reversed to eat their vomit. Bandits are hardened criminals and should not be treated with kids gloves. (Concluded).

Hausanization of EFCC.(1)

The word ‘hausanization’ simply refers to a particular region or tribe in Nigeria. When further broken down, it evokes not only ethnicity but religious sentiment. Nigeria is made up or should we say three major ethnic groups and the constitution affirms the equality of all the groups. No wonder it stretched the arguement further by enacting law which appeals for a federal character in every government establishment. (To be continued )