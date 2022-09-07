From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Publisher of Kaduna based local tabloid, Desert Herald, Malam Tukur Mamu has been arrested.

Family source said he was arrested and detained on Tuesday at Cairo Airport by Interpol while waiting for connecting flight to Saudi Arabia.

The publisher was arrested along with his two wives and some family members travelling with him.

Mamu who is also the Media Spokesman to the Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi was one of the lead negotiator between the Federal Government and the terrorists who kidnapped the victims of the Abuja Kaduna train attack five months ago.

It could be recalled that Mamu had severally said that his life is in danger over his involvement in negotiating with the terrorists .

He is believed to have been flown back to Nigeria by Interpol after he was interrogated.

He is likely to be interrogated further by officials of Nigerian secret police, Department of State Security (DSS).

Mr Mamu announced his withdrawal as the lead negotiator in securing the release of the hostages of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack after he alleged a threat to his life by the Nigerian government.

The terrorists are still holding several of the victims captive.

