(National)

“Many residents on social media are singing our national anthem and I want to confess to all viewers that when I heard you, by God, I shed a tear,” he said in a video posted online.

Sheikh Mohamed repeated to every person in the UAE that they were safe.

“May God protect you and protect the country you are in, to which you are loyal like its own people,” he said.

He reassured them the country was united in fighting the virus.

“God willing, we will get through this phase with you safely,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

He said that the country was fully prepared to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“I am reassured that the UAE is fully capable of managing this situation and sincerely thank all those involved in the fight against the virus,” he said on Twitter.

Sheikh Mohamed said officials at every level of government were following the latest COVID-19 updates “with interest and gratitude for the efforts of the people involved”.

“We are honoured to serve all people that live in the UAE,” he said.

“It gives us great pride to hear them singing the national anthem at such a challenging time. We will overcome this through solidarity.”

Sheikh Mohamed said the country had enough supplies of food and medicine for everyone.