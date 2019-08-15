Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The embattled Shiites leader, Sheikh Ibraheem EL-Zakzaky has announced his return home to Nigeria after barely a week in an India hospital.

In a statement on Thursday by the spokesman of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim Musa, it said EL-Zakzaky’s home coming was as a result of lack of medical treatment he could not get in India hospital.

The statement said, “Following lack of breakthrough in the impasse that ensued in the treatment in New Delhi of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, it is now confirmed that the Sheikh is on his way back to Abuja, Nigeria.

“In a video message sent through his office, the Sheikh said it was decided that they will be taken to the airport to be flown back to Nigeria. He has left Delhi by 17:00 Nigerian time.

“He prayed that, may that be the best option in the circumstances.

“The Nigerian government’s interference and scuttling of the whole process rather than supervision as ordered by the court is the direct cause of the impasse. The government never wanted the medical leave in the first place, and did whatever to stop it by all means possible”.