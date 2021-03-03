From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Yakubu Dogara, former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief Nnia Nwodo and Peace Mass Transit boss Maduka Onyishi, are among dignitaries that will storm University of Nigeria Nsukka, (UNN) on Tuesday March 9 for the 4th Chinua Achebe International Memorial Conference.

The 3-day conference is organised by UNN’s Institute of African Studies in collaboration with the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC) in honour of Late Prof Chinua Achebe who was a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Prof Florence Orabueze, Director of the institute, briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Nsukka, said that apart from Shekarau, Dogara, Nwodo and Onyishi, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, the Chairman/CEO of the Innoson Group of Companies, will grace the occasion.

Orabueze disclosed that the theme of the conference is “Re-evaluation of African Values and Culture in the Face of the Crisis of the 21st Century,” adding that UNN Vice-Chancellor Prof Charles Igwe will be the chief host of the occasion.

‘In this 4th edition of the conference, we shall re-evaluate the state of African value and culture in the face of the 21st century and its unique realities which has thrown up the emergent need for a reassessment of the challenges of shifting values and morality facing Africa today,’ Prof Orabueze said.

‘The Institute seeks to build on newer scholarship that appraises vital aspects of African life that will be utilised as the necessary tools needed for feeling the pulse making the African identity.

‘Nwodo will be the Keynote Speaker while Dogara will be the Guest Speaker, with Prof Ibrahim Bello-Kano of Bayero University Kano as Lead Paper presenter and Onyish as the Chairman of the occasion,’ she said.

Orabueze said participants would brainstorm on Nigeria’s current internal security crisis and what can be done to end terrorism, kidnapping, armed banditry and other violent crime in the country.

Shekarau, Dogara, Nwodo, Onyishi, Innoson, Prof Emeka Nwabueze, the former past Director of the Institute, would be among those who will receive the Achebe Award of Excellence for their various contributions to society.

The Chairman, Local Organising Committee for the occasion, Rev Fr Chidubem Nwaogaidu, said that the occasion, which would take place at the university’s Princess Alexandra Auditorium, would comply with Nigeria Centre for Disese Control (NCDC) COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines.