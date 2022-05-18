From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau has officially announced his exit from the All Progressives Congress, ( APC).

The announcement automatically marks an end of his four year sojourn in the party.

The announcement was sequel to months of rivalry and intra party wrangling between him and the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

A statement signed by Sule Yau, the spokes person to Shekarau on Wednesday afternoon indicated that the former governor has formerly joined the newly created New Nigeria Peoples Party.

His exact words: ” Finally His Excellency Senator Ibrahim Shekarau today officially announced his exit from APC to NNPP.

“He was immediately registered and issued with a membership of NNPP. Shortly after, the leader of the party, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso presented to him Kano Central Senatorial form”

Daily Sun gathered that in the last few weeks, there have been several attempts to resolve the issues in contention and abort his eventual departure.

Among those who had intervened in the dispute included the national party headquarters and the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu. But these interventions did not yield results.

Part of the issues in contention included Shekarau s demand that his seat be automatically reserved for him as against the present case where two chieftains of the party, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed and A A Zaura have already purchased the nomination forms of the party for Kano Central Senatorial seat.

Shekarau, it was gathered ,was also unimpressed by the offer of seats for just five members of the state House of Assembly in specified locations by the APC

Sources said he made several demands which are difficult to undertake especially at this critical time when every party member wanted to contest

Meanwhile, there has so far been no response from the All Progressives Congress in the state.