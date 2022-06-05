From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau has emerged as the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples for Kano Central Senatorial seat.

His emergence followed the conduct of the party s Congress on Sunday at Gezewa Local Government Area, which is one of the 15 local government areas in Kano Central. zone.

The former governor, who recently defected from the All Progressives Congress to the New Nigeria Peoples Party scored a total of 516 votes in the affirmative pollls

Also affirmed by the delegates of the party at Rano Local Government Area is the senatorial candidate for Kano North , Abdullahi Bappa Bichi and the candidate for Kano South, Abdulkarem Kawu Sumaila.

While Kawu was the former Special Adviser to President Buhari on National Assembly,, Baffa was the former Executive Secretary, TETFUND Both men defected from the All Progressives Congress at different times.

Daily Sun gathered that with the elections of the candidates of the three leading political parties in the state, Kano is now set for historical political contest in 2023.