Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has ordered former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau, Ambassador Bashir Aminu Wali and Engineer Ahmed Mansur to defend the allegation of N950 million case of money laundry preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Shekarau and Wali were former ministers in the Goodluck Jonathan administration, Mansur was a former Director General of the former President’s Campaign Organisation in the 2015 Presidential election.

The court presided over by Justice Lewis Ambrose Allagoa ruled on Monday that the no case submission pleaded by the accused persons was not convincing enough to get the court to dismiss the charges against them.

The judge held that, having heard the submissions of both the prosecution and the counsel to the accused persons, the court is of the belief that a prima facie case has been established against the three men.

The court further ordered the accused persons to return their international travelling documents that were earlier released to them on health grounds.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had dragged the accused persons to court on a six-count charge bordering on money laundering and violation of anti-corruption laws.

The Commission, through its lawyer, had accused the three men of receiving N950 million from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), alleging that the monies collected in cash were in violation of the law.

The prosecution had further alleged that Shekarau, in the company of the other accused persons, disbursed the monies collected through channels that allegedly contravened the provisions of the Nigeria’ money laundering act.

The case was adjourned to November 18 and 19 for the accused persons to commence their defence.