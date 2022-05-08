From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The battle for Kano Central Senatorial seat, occupied by Ibrahim Shekarau has taken a fresh dimension as Senator Bashir Lado, stages a comeback.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Lado, who was in the Senate for the same position between 2011 to 2015 is believed to be backed by some power brokers in the mainstream APC in the state.

Already as part of the frenzy marking his return, hundreds of Kano youths assembled at Ado Bayero Bridge, a major roundabout in the metropolis to drum up support and enlighten the people about his politics.

The youths, under the auspices of “Kungiya Rama Alheri Ga Masoyi” wing of All Progressives Congress,(APC) Kano State , vowed to work for Senator Lado s election to the National Assembly.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Addressing the media, the leader of the group, Aminu Dan Giwa, said, “Lado’s towering and impactful achievements while serving his term at the Red Chamber defined quality representation in a participatory democracy which perhaps explained why we want him back.

“Today, May 5, 2022 we have declared as a date to celebrate this quintessential democrat whose tenure transformed the life of students, farmers, transporters, traders, artisans and other vulnerable groups within the senatorial district.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He stressed that after series of robust consultative meetings and intense dialogue, they had resolved to mark May 5 of every year as Gadar Lado Day.

He noted that during his tenure as Senator representing Kano central, he influenced N3 billion Kundila flyover bridge.