From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Over 40 politicians who decamped to New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) alongside Senator Ibrahim Shekarau have resolved to remain in the party

Reading a communique on behalf of the 45 politicians on Tuesday night, Barrister Haruna Isa Dederi, a House of Representatives member representing Karaye/Rogo federal constituency, said they have resolved to remain in the NNPP to exercise their civic rights as enshrined in the constitution.

Dederi explained: “We jointly and severally remain members of the NNPP Kano state chapter with an unshaken loyalty and determination to carry the party to success in the forthcoming general election. We shall continue to make sacrifices to our great party to further strengthen our party’s support base.

“We urge all our people to equally continue to cooperate with us so that we can redirect the affairs of our state for the betterment of its people as well as to save the nation from the state of near collapse.

“We recognized the inalienable right of any citizen to make his or her choices in exercising his or her freedom of association as enshrined in our constitution,” Dederi said.

The Rep member added that they joined NNPP because of their conviction about the party’s manifesto and principles, noting that “these objected have placed greater emphasis on solutions to the problems facing the country to mere theoretical answers alone.”

Those in attendance at the meeting include MNPP Governorship candidate, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, deputy gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Aminu Abdulsalam, NNPP Senatorial candidate (Kano South) Hon Abdulrahman Sulaiman Kawu Sumaila and Former Speaker, Kano state House of Assembly and member representing Rano/Kibiya/Bunkure federal constituency, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum.

Others are the former chief of staff to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Alhaji Ali Haruna Makoda. and former commissioner of budget and planning, Alhaji Nura Muhammad Dankadai.