By Chinelo Obogo

Former minister of education, Senator Ibrahim Shekerau, has condemned the squabble between the southern and northern governors forums over where the presidency should be zoned to in 2023.

Speaking on Channels TV, Shekerau who represents Kano Central in the Senate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, described the actions of the governors over the issue of zoning as an unfortunate gang up capable of causing tension across the country.

“Their actions are very unfortunate and disappointing and I feel ashamed that we have gotten to the level where national issues have been reduced to a kind of gang up arrangement. It is not going to be in the interest of democracy and our growth as a nation for Southern and Northern governors ganging up over one thing or the other and fighting each other. If it were the governors of the PDP and APC that are coming together to discuss issues that we would put on the table before their political parties, that would have been a different matter. But I am afraid that we are gradually reducing issues to regional matters and this is not going to help us. Rather than being busy talking about these challenges, I would have preferred seeing them uniting as a team and coming out with proposals on the various challenges of insecurity, agriculture, etc.

“A gang up which cut across political parties, throwing away the party platforms would create very bad blood for all of us and I don’t support it. It is most unfortunate and I condemn it because it shows that there is no cohesion and understanding of why we are in government. I have said it a number of times that there is no state in Nigeria where you would not find hundreds of qualified people who can be president and I think these are matters for the political parties to decide and not regional gang up. I condemn it and advise the governors to get out of this mediocrity and reduction of leadership to regional crises,” Shekerau said.

Explaining his stance on the issue of zoning, he said while he supported those say zoning is unconstitutional, there was need to carry every part of the country along and ensure that everyone has a sense of belonging. He advised that rather than forcefully give a position and stand on it, both sides should dialogue and negotiate with their political parties on the need for fair play and equity.

“I hold the view that we need to carry every part of Nigeria along because democracy does not require that we must always have specific rules in constitution which must be promulgated. There is the constitution of common sense and these are issues that can be resolved through discussion, understanding and cross fertilisation of ideas. Most of the governors don’t seem to understand the kind of tension that this kind of position is likely to heat up in a federation and I would not be surprised if there is some mischievous, hidden agenda behind it for some selfish interest of other individuals or groups who probably must achieve their goals by all means. It is undemocratic. I agree with those who say that zoning is unconstitutional but is it everything that must be written in the constitution? Is it written in the constitution that if I am a presidential candidate and I come from the northern part of Nigeria, that my running mate has to come from the southern part and vice versa? It is not written anywhere but if today, as a citizen of Kano, I become a presidential candidate and I take my running mate from Sokoto or Bauchi or any northern state without referring to anyone, people would say I am crazy.

“So, there is the question of commonsense that you don’t have to write anything anywhere to know that something is right or wrong.Now that President Buhari has done his eight years, let us beam the searchlight on the South

