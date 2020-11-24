Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has commiserated with the Nasarawa State branch of the party over the murder of the state’s chairman of the party, Mr. Philip Shekwo, who was kidnapped on Saturday night.

In a statement signed on Monday by the party’s Public Relations Officer, Hon. Ade Ajayi, on behalf of the party’s Chairman, Barrister Paul Omotosho, the party condemned the callous act which it said must be investigated and the culprits fished out for summary sanctions, no matter the status of the perpetrators.

The statement described the late Shekwo as a kind and conscientious party man, who contributed enormously to the progress of the party.

The statement reads in part, “As a devoted father and husband, we take solace in the fact that he shall be admitted into bosom of the Lord.

“We also pray that God Almighty shall give the family and relatives the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”