From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has filed an appeal challenging the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin, Edo State, which ordered stoppage to flaring of gas in Iwhrekan community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Mr. Jonah Gbemre had instituted the suit against (SPDC) on behalf of the Iwhrekan community, on which Justice J. Nwokorie of the Federal High Court, Benin, delivered judgement in favour of the community.

But, apparently dissatisfied with the decision of the High Court, the company, in the appeal, is asking the Court of Appeal, Benin, to determine if the lower court had the jurisdiction to entertain the suit. SDPC is also appealing that the evidences relied upon for the judgement by the lower court were not scientifically proven by Mr. Gbemre and Iwhrekan community before judgement was given in their favour.

The appeal suit is slated for hearing on January 20, 2022.SPDC) is joined by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as applicants, while Mr. Jonah Gbemre (for the Iwhrekan community) and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) are the respondents.

Counsel to the respondents, Prince Chima Williams of Chima Williams & Associates Law Firm, said they were ready to defend the position of the law and ensure that justice was served to the people of the oil-rich community.

Prince Williams told journalists after briefing the community of the latest development that renowned constitutional lawyer and activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) has joined the community’s legal team for the battle at the appellate court.