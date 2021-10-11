From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) has reinforced its position to transform Nigeria into a gas hub within the Gulf of Guinea in line with the Energy Transition sweeping across the globe.

Consequently, the company disclosed that it has keyed into the country’s Natural Gas Expansion Programme introduced in the year 2020 envisioned to make the country utilise its vast gas resources effectively.

The Country Head, Corporate Relations, SPDC, Mr Igo Weli, who disclosed this at the weekend in his remarks at the 7th annual public lecture of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council, which took place at the Matho Crystal Hotel, Yenagoa, said Shell is committed to the project.

Weli noted that Shell in Nigeria is also working with the Federal Government of Nigeria to build a network of gas plants and pipelines to help bring power to the country’s growing industrial and commercial sectors.

‘This infrastructure will also increase the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet global demands for power and heating.

‘In Bayelsa State, Shell Nigeria Gas signed an agreement with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, (NCDMB) to provide gas infrastructure to the NCDMB industrial gas park in Polaku. NCDMB estimates the park could generate over 30,000 local employment opportunities.

‘As the only wholly-owned Nigerian subsidiary of an international oil company in domestic gas distribution, (Shell Nigeria Gas), SNG, is a symbol of Royal Dutch Shell’s commitment to clean, sustainable energy access and security in Nigeria and across the globe,’ Weli stated.

Represented at the occasion by the SPDC’s Government Relations Adviser, Bayelsa, Chief Owei Bubo, Weli stressed that the Assa North/Ohaji South Gas Development Project in Imo State is expected to be one of the largest gas facilities in Nigeria, as well as others located at Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Abia and Rivers States are examples of Shell’s long term commitment to Nigeria.

Weli seized the opportunity of the event to implore traders and businesses that had traditionally used petrol and diesel generators to power their light and equipment, to now have Shell Nigeria Gas Limited supply natural gas to Independent Power Project (IPP) consortium that provides electricity to the areas.

He also urged journalists to justify the trust reposed in them by the public by religiously sticking to the ethical standards of the journalism profession in their reportage.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .