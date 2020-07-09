Moshood Adebayo

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo), has donated 16 vehicles to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, towards enhancing security in the state.

This is even as the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu reinstated his administration’s commitment to the continued provision of adequate security of lives and property to residents.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the Lagos House, Marina, Managing Director, SNEPCo, Bayo Ojulari, said that the donation was to enhance policing and facilitate response time to distress calls in the state.

He commended government’s untiring efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the enforcement of law and order that had kept the over 20 million residents of the state safe in the face of security threats to lives, properties and businesses.

Amid limited resources, Ojulari said, SNEPCo and indeed Shell Companies in Nigeria, SCiN recognise the tremendous work the state government is doing to strengthen security.