Moshood Adebayo

In its attempts at enhancing security in Lagos State, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo), has donated 16 operation vehicles for the state Security Trust Fund.

This is even as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reinstated his administration’s commitment to the continued provision of adequate security of lives and property to residents.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the Lagos House, Marina, Managing Director, SNEPCo, Bayo Ojulari, said that the donation was to enhance policing and facilitate response time to distress calls in the state.

He commended government’s untiring efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the enforcement of law and order that had kept the over 20 million residents of the state save in the face of security threats to lives, properties and businesses.

Amid limited resources, Ojulari said SNEPCo and indeed Shell Companies in Nigeria, SCiN recognise the tremendous work the state government is doing to strengthen security.

He noticed that Lagos, being a commercial nerve centre was faced with security threats to businesses, human lives and properties, which negatively impact its economy, its people.

”Our keen and constant evaluation of the state of our community always helps to identify gaps where we believe we can intervene to make a difference.

”In this instance, we recognise the need to support the government’s efforts in keeping the state safe, just as we have continued to support the state in two other areas of education and health.

”This, to a large extent, aligns with our priority of safety, health and development of our people and communities where we operate.

”Therefore, the 16 units of security vehicles being presented to the state’s security trust fund is to enhance policing and facilitate quick response time to distress calls, which are considered to be critical to crime prevention. We will continue to work with the state to seek other areas of collaboration and partnership,” he said.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who received the donation on behalf of the state government, described the donation as a promise kept, assuring that the vehicles would be deployed for its purpose.

”We are excited because this is another confirmation of collaboration, another promise kept, another public private partnership that is working for us in Lagos State.

”A couple of months back, even way before COVID, we have made at dinner in which we have asked and solicited support from our private sector operatives in Lagos and SNEPCO was in that dinner and they committed to providing something for the state.

”So, this was a commitment that was made to us months back but we are indeed glad that even given all of the very difficult terrain all of us have gone through, they have been able to make it, together with their joint partners – NNPC, ExxonMobil.

”They are doing this because we as the government has shown consistent transparency in how we deal with them. We have shown that when they support us, we get to use it for what the support is meant for.

”So we want to reassure you again, that whilst we are Oliver Twist, we will continue to ask for more because we see ourselves as joint partners and we will continue to collaborate,” he said.