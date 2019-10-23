Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) has inaugurated 84 developmental projects in Bayelsa State.

The projects worth over N1.2 billion are located at Ayamasa, Agbere, Isampou, Ofoni, Agbialama and Egbema in Ekeremo and Sagbama communities at its clusters in Tarakiri and Oporoma in Sagbama and Southern Ijaw local government areas.

The General Manager, SPDC, Mr. Igo Weli who disclosed this in Yenagoa, during the inaugurations of some of the competed projects said the company invested N496. 9m to execute 24 projects in the Tarakiri clusters.

Weli, who was represented by Shell’s External Relations Manager, West Asset, Mr Evans Krukrubo explained that Shell was prioritizing development of its host communities using the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOU) template.

This according to him has enable SPDC to execute and develop N737.4million worth of projects in its Oporoma clusters which is beneficial to the people of the host communities.

According to him the projects cut across infrastructure, economic empowerment transportation intervention and scholarships.

He said: “Where the environment supports our business and we run our operations without disruptions, SPDC is committed to increasing the Social Investment that we make to host communities and to Nigeria. A peaceful and enabling environment allows SPDC Joint Venture to put more funding to social investment that benefits all our people. SPDC has disbursed about N41.1 billion to the 37 active clusters from 2006 till date for community development under the GMoU template.

“The hand over of these completed projects highlights the support SPDC gives to people in our areas of operation when there is a conducive environment for interaction and when we all take up the opportunities available to engage on matters that affect all of us.”