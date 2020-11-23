The Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) has donated Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Centre to the Enugu State University of Science and Technology as part of the NNPC/SNEPCo ICT support programme launched in 2007 under the sponsorship of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Handing over the facility to the state government last Wednesday, Managing Director of SNEPCo, Bayo Ojulari, said the ICT centre would help students and teachers to maximize the value of quality education in information and technology in the fast-paced digital world.

According to Ojulari, “SNEPCo’s support to ICT Centres in the country is in response to a study that indicated a dearth of knowledge in that area among students and teachers at secondary and tertiary levels. Since 2007, SNEPCo has completed and donated 30 ICT projects to secondary schools and universities across the country.”

Ojulari, who was represented by SNEPCo’s External Relations Manager for Communications, Dr. Alice Ajeh, said, NNPC, SNEPCo and its co-venture partners – Exxon, Total and NAE – would continue to prioritise education as a critical area for intervention to support government.

The ICT centre, a one-storey building, comprises five computer laboratories, four smart boards, 62 computing systems, one Wi-Fi lounge, a 100 kva generator, and a new water supply system.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) an NNPC subsidiary, Mr. Bala Wunti, said, “We hope that, as we handover this state-of-art ICT Centre to ESUT, the students and the entire school will take advantage of the Centre and produce some of the finest students in the field in the country.”