Paul Osuyi, Asaba

AS a step towards improving oil production in the country, stakeholders in the petroleum industry have been urged to openly condemn activities of saboteurs.

General Manager (External Relations) of Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria Limited (SPDC), Mr. Igo Weli gave the charge at Ogulugha Kingdom Cluster in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State where 34 projects undertaken through a Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) were inaugurated.

Weli insisted that sabotage of facilities and willful damage of company assets including pipelines is criminal with far reaching negative implications for the people and the environment.

“Sabotage to facilities harms the environment and is also unsafe for those undertaking this dangerous activity. We must speak up against crude oil, vandalism and the attendant damage to our environment,” Weli stated.

Represented by the Installation Manager at the Forcados Terminal, Arthur Owagbedia, Weli stressed that pipeline vandalism and oil theft not only affect business negatively, but also pose threat to humans and the environment.

He pointed out that having smooth operations will ensure more social investments that will benefit its host communities.