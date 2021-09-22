By Chinenye Anuforo

SHELT Global Limited has announced a new partnership between Galaxy Backbone Limited, a public enterprise of the Federal Government of Nigeria, and its wholly owned entity in Nigeria, Cyber Immune Limited.

The Managed Security Services partnership is welcomed by both SHELT and Galaxy Backbone as they both endeavor to lead the way in the development and deployment of technology initiatives and services in Nigeria.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Youssef Abillama, managing director of SHELT Global Limited, said: “This MSS partnership with leaders such as GBB in Nigeria proves that not only is the country keen on digitization but also eager to promote the security of its processes. We are happy to be a part of this journey with Galaxy Backbone.”

On his part, Muhammad Bello Abubakar, GBB’s managing director, commented, saying: “I am quite pleased about the partnership between our organization and SHELT. I am confident that this collaboration will further help deliver greater value to the cybersecurity space in Nigeria. Together, we will secure a Digital Nigeria.”

SHELT is a technologically advanced Europe-based Managed Security Service provider (MSSP), offering a versatile range of cybersecurity services to and through leading institutions in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Galaxy Backbone is a public enterprise of the Federal Government of Nigeria incorporated in 2006 with the primary mandate of setting up and operating a unified information and communication technology infrastructure platform that addresses the connectivity, transversal and other technology imperatives for ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government.

