The Chairman, Shelter Afrique, Mr. Daniel Nghidinua, has said that affordable housing remains elusive in Africa due to a number of factors. Listed finance, high cost of urban land and weak tenure security, rising construction costs, and rapid growth in slums are some of the factors militating against the reduction in housing deficits in Africa.

Nghidinua said majority of African countries are facing housing crisis due to high population growth, increased urbanisation and low supply of affordable housing. The Chairman, Shelter Afrique, a Pan-African housing development financier, said the situation is compounded the more by the increasing population without a commensurate affordable housing to match it.

A statement signed by Mr. Mike Omuodo, Media Director of Shelter Afrique, on Tuesday, in Nairobi quoted the Chairman, Nghidinua, at the inauguration of Karibu Homes, a low-cost housing project financed by the organisation, as saying that the situation was compounded by lack of affordable housing finance, high cost of urban land and weak tenure security, rising construction costs, and rapid growth in slums.

According to him, “the organisation is now calling for a stronger public-private-partnership to address the shortage. These high growth rates have given rise to a surge in the demand for urban infrastructure and housing in urban areas. Unfortunately, urban planning and investment in housing are often lagging behind, resulting in housing deficits.

“The surge in demand for housing in turn has driven up housing prices and often pushed quality housing out of reach for the majority, especially the poor, low, and middle-income households,” Nghidinua said.

Nghidinua noted that though the housing backlog is a challenge, it is not insurmountable, adding that Shelter Afrique is committed to affordable housing for all in Africa. He said that the organisation is keen on forging smart partnerships aimed at creating growth with scale.

“We believe this challenge represents an opportunity for coordinated actions and investments by various governments, private sector players, and communities across the continent. Through smart partnerships, we want to focus on the lower end of the affordable housing market chain to be able to address this housing crisis,” Nghidinua said.

Shelter Afrique Managing Director, Mr. Andrew Chimphondah, said several countries in the continent are facing huge housing backlog, adding that urgent action is needed to stave-off the crisis.