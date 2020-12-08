From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Federal High Court sitting in Katsina has fixed February 23 and 24, 2021, for continuation of the hearing on the case involving former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Shema is standing trial over alleged misappropriation of N5.7bn Sure P funds during his tenure as Governor.

At the resumed trial on Tuesday the EFCC witness who is also the EFCC investigating police officer on the matter, told the court that the SURE-P department under the defunct administration was a self-accounting department solely ran by the Special Adviser and Director Admin and Finance of the department and not the Governor.

Under cross examination, an EFCC witness, Abubakar Buba, informed the court that nowhere in his counter- affidavit on oath did he mention Ibrahim Shehu Shema or even referred to him as the former Governor in relation to the alleged offence.

Also in his evidence, the EFCC witness/ IPO told the court that the acknowledgement notes for receipt of money by one Naeem Lawal from Director of administration and Finance of SURE-P, Abdulaziz Shinkafi, were recovered from the said Shinkafi, but however that Shinkafi in his statement attached to the proof of evidence to the court said he handed over all the acknowledgement notes of receipt to the State Attorney-General and not the EFCC.

The EFCC witness who had earlier stated in his evidence that the EFCC at no time arrested or detained one Naeem Lawal later admitted that EFCC arrested and detained him when confronted with counter affidavit he swore on oath to establish the fact that proved his earlier statement was false.

Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari adjourned the matter to enable the prosecution counsel, U. I Uket, to produce some of the defendant’s statements.