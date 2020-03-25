Chinese Super League club, Shanghai Shensua may resign Obafemi Martins as replacement for fellow Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo, who could be handed a permanent deal by Manchester United, according to media reports.

Chinese newspaper, Titan Sports said, Shanghai Shenhua was set to resign Martins, 35, who featured for them between 2016 to 2018.

Martins is a free agent since he fully recovered from a long-term knee injury.

He is seen as a direct replacement for Ighalo, who had made a success of his loan spell at United and could now be sold by the Chinese club for around £15 million.

Ighalo, 30, had scored four goals in his last five matches for the Premier League outfit.