By Henry Akubuiro

For James Collins, “The mere presence of the Shepherd puts the sheep at peace. When he is near, they don’t panic, and they don’t fight. They can lay down in peaceful slumber. It’s the same with you and me. Nothing reduces stress like the presence of the Shepherd.”

The same holds through with Reverend Chris Christian. Late last year, Reverend Christian made history when he became the first Nigerian to unveil 260 books written by him, published by Shekinah Media House. A preacher who doesn’t restrict himself to winning souls in the church, he sees book writing as a veritable tool to reach a wider audience, for books travel farther than we can imagine. Little wonder, he has elected to be the shepherd of mankind, an apostolic prophet with the vision of raising an altar for the capital messiah in the heart of Africa.

Reading through some of the recent books by Reverend Christian, we see the power of the written word to morph into multiple voices at the same time, educating, enchanting and correcting us in a life transforming bid.

In the much talked about The Third Eye (2021) regarded as one of the author’s bestsellers, Rev Christian enlightens us that, to connect where we are to where God is won’t be possible except the first and second eyes produce the third eye.

The author affirms that those who lend their eyes to God rule their world. “The presence of the third-eyed men declares eternity in the midst of men. It’s risky to trust any man we are not sure of where he is looking at and what he is seeing. God can only reveal Himself to those that have eyes to see Him. How far we can go in life is determined by what we do with our eyes.

“Men take a new place in the midst of the divine when, through discipline, they develop the third eye. Third-eyed men are the best in all generations. People lose the value of their lives when they keep looking at the things they are not meant to,” he writes.

The author informs us that the third eye is a tool of ultimate dominion but dominion is not about reaching out: it is about going unto yourself. It’s also about winning yourself; uniting with your being and establishing the real essence of your life. Dominion, he echoes, is about conquering yourself, and the distant journey we take into ourselves to unite with our inward man is what clothes our outward man.

In Anointing is the Fruit of Life, the author distills the importance of believers doing first things first. The offering affirms that those who desire the anointing must first provide the vessel where the oil will be poured.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

In a language that isn’t cloyed, Rev Christian preaches that life is far more important than whatever it produces. It is the nature of a life that determines what it produces. We learn here that anointing, which is the fruit of life, reveals both the nature and the value of life.

He writes: “The fruit of every tree reveals the nature of the tree. Good trees will never produce corrupt fruits and corrupt trees will never produce good fruits. The emphasis should not be on anointing but on the practical life of the anointed. Character is the closest thing to destiny.”

The anointing of man, he says, is sustained by their character. Rev Christian makes us aware that, while character connects us to God, anointing connects us to those who need it. “There is nothing we have that can be as valuable as our character. It is our character that determines how God relates with us,” he writes.

The title of the book, Women are Supreme Beings, instantly makes the reader curious. What makes women supreme? The author explains that he wrote the inspiring book, because this millennium belongs to women. Women, he advises, must reposition themselves if the destiny of this millennium must be fulfilled. “The earth belongs to women,” writes the author, and anywhere “there is lack, retardation and lasting pain, the value of women was intentionally ignored.”

The importance of women is underscored by the fact that all who are alive passed through the wombs of women. Even when God wanted to come to the earth through His Son Jesus, He had to pass through the womb of Mary. Hence, the messianic quality that qualifies Jesus to redeem the world was first in Mary.

Specifying on the millennium defining roles women have to play, the book stresses that the spiritual, mental and emotional strength women have to make babies should be converted into other endeavours of life for the earth to move forward. “The earth bears the face of women because the earth is a woman,” writes the author, who also says women are supreme beings because they share power with God.

Similarly, Rev Christian uses another book, Speak the Solution, Not the Problem, to enlighten readers that Satan makes himself part of people’s lives when they concentrate on the life challenges he brought into their lives.

The book, which derives from the author’s more than 27 years experiences in the counseling room, declares that the lives of ignorant believers are further delayed as they stumble into churches seeking quick answers for the challenges of life. Thus, whatever happens to us is not as important as the way we react to it.