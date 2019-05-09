Sheraton Abuja is in high spirits and plans to mark the month of Ramadan with patrons, friends and families in a special way. The hotel will pay homage to a variety of Iftar culinary tastes and traditions at its renowned Papillon restaurant.

Guests are guaranteed an enriching dining experience, for those breaking the fast or friends joining in. They are sure to enjoy a traditional Iftar buffet served from cooking stations and an inspiringly delicious Suhoor menu throughout the period.

The general manager of the hotel, Nouman Irshad, said, “Each year our hotel teams work passionately to curate an environment that reflects the mood and ambience of the fasting season.

“We have created great ambient spaces for relaxation and prayer, where our guests will be able to view live proceedings from Mecca. We also have discounted shisha on demand. Our all-day dining at the intercontinental restaurant Papillon will feature traditional selections of Arabic and African Iftar favourites alongside a global variety to accompany the theme of the season.

“Our special buffet is priced at N9,500 per person. We look forward to marking each day with families and friends. Meals for children under six years of age are complimentary per paying adult while kids from seven to 12 years can dine at half price.”

Throughout the month of Ramadan, guests can relax, rest, unwind and reflect at Sheraton Abuja hotel with room rates starting from just N49,999, inclusive of taxes and breakfast, while Suhoor commences from May 5 till June 4, 2019, he said, adding that they have “gone beyond” in efforts to ensure that there is something for everyone this Holy season.

“We look forward to welcoming all our clients to share this special month with us and enrich the spirit,” said the general manager.