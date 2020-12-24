Marriott International properties in Nigeria, including Sheraton Lagos Hotel, Sheraton Abuja Hotel and Four Points by Sheraton, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, have jointly announced the arrival of their new cluster General Manager, Mr. Rex A.G Nijhof. The new boss, a Dutch, comes with a vast wealth of experience in the hospitality sector, spanning more than 30 years and most of it spent with Marriott International brand.

He is expected to lead the management and supervise operations of the three properties, as well as support the company’s pipeline plans in the country. Rex Nijhof attended Hotelschool Heerlen, Netherlands and equally graduated with a BSc.in Hospitality Management from Florida International University, USA. He has achieved various notable certifications from Cornell University and the University of North Carolina amongst others. He has served in various continents in the following countries; Germany, Turkey, Netherlands, India, and Rwanda.

Prior to his current appointment, he led and executed a number of significant projects which included openings, leading company business councils as well as positioning the newly opened luxurious Marriott Kigali, where he worked as General Manager and was awarded the 2018 Leadership Excellence Award for Marriott Middle East & Africa. Rex is passionate and focused on impeccable service delivery and 5-Star sophistication. He is also committed to his associates and keeps talent coaching and development as a priority. Rex is also driven with regards to market penetration, reorganization and goal oriented financial results.