The following Marriott International properties in Nigeria; Sheraton Lagos Hotel, Sheraton Abuja Hotel and Four Points by Sheraton Ikot Ekpene are excited to announce the arrival of their new Cluster General Manager-Rex A.G Nijhof.

Rex arrives with a vast wealth of experience in the hospitality sector, more than 30 years and most of it with Marriott International and will lead the management & operations of the three properties, as well as support the company’s pipeline plans in the country.

Rex attended Hotelschool Heerlen, Netherlands and equally graduated with a BSc.in Hospitality Management from Florida International University. He has achieved various notable Certifications from Cornell University and the University of North Carolina amongst others.

He has served in various continents in the following countries; Germany, Turkey, The Netherlands, India, and Rwanda.

Prior to his current appointment, he successfully led and executed a no. of significant projects which include openings, leading company Business Councils as well as positioning the newly opened luxurious Marriott Kigali where he worked as General Manager and was awarded the 2018 Leadership Excellence Award for Marriott Middle East & Africa.

Rex is passionate and focused on impeccable service delivery and 5-Star Sophistication. He is very committed to his associates and keeps talent coaching and development as a priority. Rex is also driven with regards to market penetration, reorganization and goal oriented financial results.

The Dutchman is a keen fitness enthusiast and an all-rounder who earlier on attained a private Pilot License. Rex is a family man and his family is looking forward to joining him in Nigeria.

We warmly congratulate Rex and wish him much success in Nigeria.