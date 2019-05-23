Sheraton Lagos Hotel has announced that it will partner with Heineken, the official sponsors of the UEFA Championship League, to bring the finals to all football lovers and enthusiasts in most exciting ways at the hotel. The general manager for Marriott Hotels in Nigeria, Barry Curran, said, “We are ready for June 1, to create a pulsating football environment; in partnership with Heineken, we aim to make the finals truly unforgettable for all our visitors and guests.

“We intend to deliver to our customers an exciting opportunity to predict the outcome of the game for a chance to win great prizes. The finals will be displayed on our big screens at the lobby bar and Goodies Pub.

“Our staff will make available specially curated menus, which will activate our Sheraton paired programme. Our patrons will enjoy Heineken drinks paired with eclectic snacks for an elevated culinary experience. For those who do not consume alcohol, we have soft drink options available. It’s all about making it fun and we encourage all friends and lovers of football to walk in, relax over some Heineken-inspired cocktails or beers and enjoy the game together.

“We are happy to be able to partner with Heineken, sponsors of the league, and we look forward to creating a most illuminating experience at our venue during the football game.

“As a city landmark hotel, located within the epicenter of Ikeja’s bustling area, our focus has always been geared towards stepping up our game and creating unique experiences that help connect people through their passions. With the hotel’s proven success and exceptional reputation in beverage expertise, Sheraton Lagos looks forward to sharing the Champions League finals with everyone.”