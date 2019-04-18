With Easter in view, Sheraton Hotels in Lagos and Abuja plans to offer an array of classic treats to make it the ideal place for families and friends to dine. The area general manager for Marriott Hotels in Nigeria, Barry Curran, said the aim is to create truly exciting experiences for everyone this Easter holiday.

For those visiting Sheraton Lagos Hotel, “we have put together a compelling package on our rooms starting from N63,600. Those who book these rates are entitled to 20 per cent off brunch on Easter Monday while kids under 12 eat breakfast free (max one with a paying parent). On Easter Sunday, we are offering a special brunch for just N16,500 per person, inclusive of non-alcoholic beverages and kids of 12 years and below are entitled to eat for half the price, with paying adult. Guests will enjoy an enriching experience during brunch with a live band, which will create the ambience for true relaxation. We have also put together a special voucher for 20 per cent off at the Italian restaurant to be given to every family or couple who eat brunches with us on that day. A set menu will also be available at the Italian Restaurant for those who love fine dining at N16,000 per person. We look forward to having families and friends engage with kids over an ‘egg-citing Easter egg hunt’ with great prices to be won.

“On Easter Monday, we will prepare a delightful barbecue, where guests can arrive, sit back and listen to good music while they enjoy everything on the menu for the day for just N11,000 per person. From April 8, sales of Easter cakes and Easter eggs will commence at discounted rates for all to savour with the family,” he said.

At Sheraton Abuja hotel, the Sheraton teams have created inspiring packages with a range of activities to keep the entire family connected: “Our Food and Beverage teams at the hotel’s Papillon restaurant will gladly welcome you to a delicious Easter buffet spread with family-centred offerings for just N10,000 per person on Easter Sunday. Kids are not left out as 0-6-year-olds will eat for free while 7-12-year-olds will eat for half the price per paying adult.

The hotel has also planned an egg hunt with a bunny, where two kids (per paying adult) get free gift bags alongside cotton candy treats. Package starts at just N49,999 per night, valid from April 18 to 23, 2019. The room package is all-inclusive of complimentary breakfast, access to our fitness facilities, complimentary Wi-Fi, fruit basket and a box of chocolate cupcakes.”

“We are very eager to celebrate this Easter season with all our friends and families and we assure all our customers that our carefully thought out activities and offerings will provide an elevated experience which will linger in memories for a long time, Curran said.