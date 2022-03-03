From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Former Governors of Borno, Zamfara, Benue and Bauchi States, Ali Modu Sheriff, George Akume, Abdulaziz Yari and Isa Yuguda will accept the candidature of Senator Abdullahi Adamu for the position of National Chairman of APC once it is made official.

President Mohammadu Buhari had on Tuesday this week in a meeting with 11 APC governors at the presidential Villa insisted that former Nasarawa state Governor Abdullahi Adamu should be the next APC national chairman.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The president made his choice known to the 11 APC governors at the meeting before travelling abroad.

But the chairman of the council of APC stakeholders in Nasarawa state, Dr Kassim Muh’d Kassim told our correspondent on Thursday in Lafia that the four former Governors who are also aspirants to the national chairmanship of the party are ready to accept senator Adamu’s candidature as the will of God once it is made official.

Dr Kassim, a former member of Nasarawa State House of Assembly said the council under his leadership have set up an interface committee to meet with all the APC national Chairmanship aspirants to respect the decision of the President on Adamu’s choice and accept it as the will of God.

‘Adamu’s endorsement by Mr President is a divine intervention, there can be only one chairman at a time, it is God’s making and all must accept his choice,’ he said

Dr Kassim who is a close ally of the former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, said both Sheriff, Abdulaziz Yari, George Akume and Isa Yuguda have tremendous respect for Mr President and are ready to accept Adamu’s candidature once it is made official.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He further said the committee has started the plea interface in other zones while the North Central Zone is slated for next week.

Kassim expressed the belief that the aspirants will soon collapse all their campaigns structures and offices to Senator Abdullahi Adamu campaign organisation.

‘So far so good, the aspirants which the committee was able to speak to, promised to speak to other aspirants for a collective endorsement of Senator Abdullahi Adamu in honour of Mr President.

‘We are playing our part as APC stakeholders to lobby for a total acceptance for one of our own who is the most famous, experienced and political father in Nigerian politics.

‘All we want is to go to the March 26th convention with all our candidates for national officers especially the chairman emerging through a consensus process to show the opposition that we are indeed a united family.

‘But we are disappointed to see some blackmail sponsored stories against the person of Senator Abdullahi Adamu which clearly shows the desperation of some aspirants, but it is normal in a democracy,’ he said.