In commemoration of the annual International Women’s Day celebration, She’s A Boss, a television show dedicated to celebrating hardworking women debuts today Friday, March 12. on Ogéllé, a Pan African video sharing platform.

Speaking from Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, the founder, CEO of Ogéllé, Osita Oparaugo said: “We are excited about releasing the show, She’s A Boss and will not relent in celebrating women who are making huge inroads in our societies, especially those who don’t even know or see themselves as bosses.”

Anto Lecky, the anchor of She’s a Boss expressed her excitement thus: “I’m so excited about this show! I am a proud African woman and I want the world to know just how great African women truly are. We have heard stories of leading CEOs but I’m particularly interested in sharing the stories of women who aren’t often celebrated. Being a boss is about dominating in your field regardless of the industry and overcoming trials and tribulations, and I can’t wait to show the world our African female bosses.”

Lecky added that She’s a Boss is unique because it is inclusive as it showcases the diverse roles and responsibilities women undertake daily and its impact on their lives, families and society.

Ogéllé, an online video sharing resource and entertainment platform solely for African content is headquartered in Nigeria and Rwanda, serving Sub-Saharan Africa and operated by Reddot Television Network Ltd. Ogéllé is available through dedicated apps on App Store and Google Play Store.