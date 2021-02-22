From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A body of Igbo women in Nigeria and diaspora, Umuada Igbo, has hailed the appointment of Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) from March 1, 2021.

They described Okonja-Iweala, who is also the patron of the group as a true daughter of Igbo land, noting that her ascendency to the prestigious position has given hope and faith to the younger generation that hard work pays.

A statement, yesterday, by Founder/President General of Umuada Igbo Nigeria and in Diaspora, Dr. Kate Ezeofor, International Representative, Chinwe Amakalu; Kate Chibuzor (National Secretary), Dr. Lovlyn Kelvin-Iloafu (National Publicity Secretary) and Mrs. Ngozi Obi-Izuogu (National Press Secretary), extolled her intellectual and service prowess.

The Igbo women prayed God to give her the grace to move the WTO to higher pedestal.

“You have encouraged our children to work hard and that being a woman or black person should not be seen as an unseen barrier to achieve greater heights but every reason to work hard and do what is right to create a positive difference in the world.

“We thank the World Trade Organisation for acknowledging Dr Okonjo-Iweala’s exceptional academic achievement and world class experience as an economist and international development expert, and for unanimously appointing our beloved sister as the DG of WTO.

“Umuada Igbo Nigeria and in Diaspora of seven Igbo speaking States and in Diaspora with ECOSOC status at the United Nations, New York, USA and Geneva Switzerland is proud of you.”