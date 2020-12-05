Your wife said you are not divorced and that you probably forged divorce papers…

This lady and I have not been together for about six, seven years. I have been living in London and she didn’t see me in London. When last did she see me?

She said the last time she saw you was two years ago….

You can ask people in London the way this girl treated me. I took her to England myself. She declared single mother in London. She has been fighting me, doing all sorts of things in London. I don’t want to spoil her name but you can ask people in London; they will tell you the kind of life she has been living. I have been suffering. My family had wanted me to remarry for the past eight years. She has not spoken with my mother for 15 years; you can ask her. She doesn’t have a good relationship with all my sisters. She drove me out; a lot of things happened. She reported me to the police; she has done all sorts of things. I don’t want to spoil her name. If I begin to tell you the things she did to me, you cannot stand this girl. You would have left her ten years ago. I did not support her to go to London, ask her. When she got the passport, she ran to London. I started sending money to London. She put the children in a private school; I started sending money. The lady I’m marrying, I have been with her for the past six years. Where was she (Ifeoma) all these years? I have been living in London; I was not with her. Yes, I have been living with my sister. She drove me out of the house; she goes to club; she does all sorts of things. Why should my family like her from the onset? Nobody likes her from the onset. People in Jos told me not to marry her but I was thinking that she would change but she did not. I tried. Everybody told me not to stay with her. She did a lot of things. If I tell you the things she did, you would say I am a good man with a good heart. She reported me to the government of Austria.

She said she only asked you in Austria to buy property in the children’s name and that you locked her out of the house.

She reported me to the Austria people that I do drugs. Police was following me around for two years investigating me that I am involved in trafficking. A lot of things happened, that’s why I said people told me not to return to her again. She drove me out of the house. She did a lot of things to me. I suffered but I cannot continue to live like that. You should have asked her: where was she since last five years? I go to London. I stay with my sister. She doesn’t allow me to come in. I would have sent you the text message she sent to me three years ago; it’s in my phone. She said she would call the police if I come to the house. You’re not with me; we’ve not been together for five years. We’ve not made love for five years. I live in London. I work in London. I don’t even see her. Why will she come up and say we are married? The family did not accept her right from the onset up till today; she and my mum, sisters and friends are not in good terms. Everyday my mum says she prays that I leave her. They have been putting pressure on me. She doesn’t respect me. She talks to me anyhow. She goes out when she wants. She goes to club. She does all sorts of things. Why will you want me to stay in that kind of relationship? She wants to claim my house in Abuja. How can you be with a woman who claims to be your wife and she is telling you to share properties?

She said you did not serve her any court papers….

Forget about serving court papers, the truth of the matter is, the marriage has been dissolved many years ago. She doesn’t know about it because first of all, she didn’t want to marry. She’s a gold digger. I don’t like to say things about her because she’s the mother of my children. Anybody that knows me knows that I don’t like hurting people. If I was a bad person, I would have left her since ten years ago. Why does she fight my own mother that brought me into the world? Why did she fight with my sisters? Why don’t you ask those who live in London? Everybody knows her. Anywhere they are doing Yoruba music, she goes. I’d say don’t go, she goes and comes back by 2am. I have the phone numbers of her boyfriends. During the Jonathan regime, the Jonathan people will come to London and go and carry all of them while me and the children would be at home. I would be at home till she comes back at 3am. If I talk, it’s fight; the next thing is that she will carry knife. She would leave me in the house and follow men. I don’t want to stay with her again.

She said she has been faithful to you since she married you….

One of her boyfriends is a governorship candidate in Rivers State. She threatened that if I talk she would send them to pick me up in Jos. How can I stay with that kind of person? Somebody who would go to government and report me and frame me up? If I open up the secrets about her, the whole Nigeria will scatter. People would call me to tell me that a particular person is sleeping with my wife. And I know it’s true but I just keep quiet and the person is a popular person and she confessed. Let her not talk; she’s not a wife material. There is the life of a wife and there is the life of a girlfriend. She wants to stay like that: go to club; go with different men, smoke, do all sorts of things, drink, that’s the kind of life she wants to live and you cannot stop her. I’ve been trying but we fight every blessed day.

Do you know when I spoke to her last? I speak with the children. Talking about property, she will not get a block because I worked for my money. Let her work for her money. Ask her, did her father give her a block? Benedict suffered for his money and bought the house. She was a girlfriend. I did not do wedding with her. Ask her. I did not wed her in magistrate court. We did not do any wedding. If you are in my position today, you will never stay with a woman that is always talking about your property. My property belongs to my children. The children are with her; the property is for them. I did not do a contract with her that when we split, we’d share the property. She left me and went to London to declare single mother. Ask her what is her status in London. She went there as a single mother. She said she doesn’t have a husband and now she’s coming back to say that she’s married.

Is your wedding still holding this Saturday?

Why won’t my wedding go on? Why not? Nobody will stop it.

But the Rev. Fathers said they wouldn’t conduct it?

I don’t want to talk about that. It’s not their business where I do my wedding, because her sister is a nun. The sister was the one telling me five years ago that she’s not happy with the way her sister is putting things on Facebook. The sister herself called me and told me how she posted pictures on Facebook, went to club and everything. The sister is the one writing petitions now. The brothers are calling me. Why didn’t they call me five years ago? Why didn’t this sister call and say to her sister to come back to me? Why didn’t she do it? We’ve not been together for up to six, seven years, where was this sister? I was living with my sister in London. Why don’t people think? A man needs a woman; you cannot continue like that. Time is not on our side; we are not growing younger. One day you would say: ‘since this woman is like this, let me look for another woman.’