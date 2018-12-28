Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has called an emergency meeting of stakeholders over resurgence of Boko Haram in the state.

Governor Shettima, through a statement by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, said the extraordinary meeting was part of the governor’s multidimensional response to the security situation in the state.

“Governor Kashim Shettima has called an emergency extraordinary security meeting in Maiduguri ‎to be attended by heads of security establishments, leadership of the Civilian JTF and hunters, traditional rulers, Borno elders, all three Senators, 10 members of House of Representatives and 28 state assembly members, selected chairmen and commissioners from local government areas affected by recent attacks, leadership of the University of Maiduguri and selected tertiary institutions, chairmen of the Nigerian Labour Congress, the Nigerian Bar Association, the Nigerian Union of Journalists, National Council of women societies and the Nigerian Legion in Borno State,” the statement reads.

The meeting is scheduled for Friday evening.

Details later…