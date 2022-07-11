From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has congratulated Senator Kashim Shettima over his nomination as vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

The governor, in a statement issued by the commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, described Shetima as highly quick-witted and prepared for the Office of the Vice President.

Ganduje noted that during the pre-presidential primaries campaign, he shared common experience with Shettima who played a major role and bring to fore his qualification, competence and exposure.

He expressed confidence that the representative of Borno Central Senatorial District and a former two-term governor of Borno state is a good choice capable of working with the presidential candidate to take Nigeria to greater heights.

The governor commended the APC flagbearer, Bola Ahmad Tinubu for making a choice in Shettima, and described the combination as an assurance for the success of the party at the polls.

Ganduje then called on Nigerians and particularly members of the APC to rally round its presidential candidate and his running mate to ensure its success.