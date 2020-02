The immediate past governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, has advised the Nigerian Defence Headquarters to speedily constitute a credible panel that would transparently generate facts on how 30 passengers lost their lives on Sunday night in Auno, Borno state.

Shettima, who gave the advice in a statement he released yesterday in Abuja, represents Borno Central Senatorial District where Auno town is situated in Konduga Local Government Area.

“In recent days and weeks, there has been growing resurgence of unfortunate attacks by the callous Boko Haram in some parts of Borno State. Of them all, the incident at Auno on Sunday night has been the most dehumanizing and disturbing.

“As Senator representing Borno Central where Auno is situated, I have the option of lobbying my colleagues and sponsoring a motion for the Senate to constitute an investigative panel on the Auno incident which clearly begs for some answers.

“However, as someone who knows first hand the number of soldiers that have given their lives to protect the people of Borno State, I will prefer to concede to another option.

This option is that the Defence Headquarters, which coordinates and supervises all components of the Nigerian military, immediately constitute a multi-stakeholder panel of credible persons that should speedily gather all the facts relating to the Auno incident.

“The panel should as a necessary condition, request representatives from Borno State Government, Auno community, bereaved families, transport unions etc. The fact finding, which should be concluded within days, is to ensure justice and fairness for victims and to prevent future occurrence particularly by looking into the most acceptable and efficient motorists can be managed in the midst of the insurgency that we hope is ended soonest” Shettima said.