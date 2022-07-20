From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Combined security forces had a hectic time Wednesday trying to control a crowd of political supporters struggling to gain entrance into Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, the venue of the unveiling of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima.

As early as 9.00 am, a mammoth crowd, comprising mainly northern youths, had gathered at the venue of unveiling, brandishing posters with various inscriptions, drumming and dancing in anticipation of the arrival of dignitaries.

The security agents, though strategically positioned, had difficulty managing the crowd that were endlessly consuming all manners of drug and engaging in theft.

Intermittently, the shout of “thief, thief” could be loudly heard accompanied by the pockets of the youths running after the suspected robbers to retrieve what they stole.

Genuine invitees, journalists, and important persons had difficulty gaining access to the venue of the event.

The invitees were held for hours on end before gaining access through the only entrance gate with their official vehicles.

Meanwhile, while the dignitaries were gathering at the venue of the unveiling, protesters, numbering hundreds, stormed the national secretariat of the ruling party to demand that the APC rescind its decision on the Muslim-Muslim joint presidential ticket.

Our correspondent gathered that the protesters were to converge at the venue of the unveiling but received a security report of a possible clash with area boys, resulting in the diverting of protest to the party’s national secretariat to register their disapproval.

At 12.12 pm, presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, arrived the venue in the company of dignitaries, comprising the APC governors, party chieftains and leaders.