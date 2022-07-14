From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has admitted that the ruling party will have to go the extra mile to convince the Nigerian electorate that a Muslim-Muslim joint presidential ticket is not to discriminate against anybody.

APC National Vice Chairman (North West), Salihu Moh Lukman, who gave the assurance in a chat with newsmen in Abuja, declared that the party will not take the threat from the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, in the North West, foregranted.

Reacting to the controversy trailing the choice of Kashim Shettima as running mate to the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lukman said that the leadership of the party considered all the factors before arriving at the decision.

However, assuring that Tinubu will protect the interest of all, Lukman stated: “You see, my position, which I have always buttressed, is that politics is about the contest and managing interests. Certainly, the party leadership will have to consider all the factors before arriving at picking the running mate.

“In the end, we have to convince Nigerians that Muslim-Muslim ticket or however you look at it, does not mean discrimination against anybody. The party and the candidate will have to work to protect their interests,” he promised.

According to Lukman, the difference between APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties is that APC has becomes grounded in the minds of the people.

“We have made it very clear. The difference between APC in 2015 and Kwankwaso in 2023 is that APC has become grounded in the minds of people. You can see for yourself but in the case of other parties, including PDP, what they are hoping for is waiting for us to mismanage ourselves on the basis of which they pack whatever we are not able to achieve.

“Now, the reality is that we are not taking anything for granted. We are not dismissing people. We are going to work hard to win and retain power,” he said.

On the ongoing fact-finding tour organised by his leadership to all the states in the North-west, the national vice chairman said that it was basically a listening visit to hear from some of the aggrieved members. He added that it is also meant to harvest suggestions on how to unite the party ahead of the general elections.

“The key issue is basically for reconciliation. There in many of these states, aggrieved party members, who unfortunately have lost primary elections we need to listen to them.

“So, the recommendations include setting up committees at state level to go around and meet everybody and try to pacify them. That is being done across most of the states. The second issue has to do with complaints that some the people who have left the party are still holding on to federal appointments.

“There are other issues, which of course, are very critical and as you have seen, we have reflected in some of the statements we have issued, for instance, the issue of insecurity, issue of unity among party members and the question of mobilising for voter registration,” he said.