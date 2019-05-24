Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Borno State, Kaka Shehu Lawan, has described the eight years administration of the out-going Governor Kashim Shettima, as most traumatised and vilified in the country.

Lawan, was reviewing how the state under Shetitima struggled to perform its constitutional roles amid Boko Haram insurgency.

He also alleged that the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan was unfriendly with the governor and the state allegedly for political reasons.

Lawan accused the Federal Government under Jonathan of attempting to usurp the powers of the governor and also attempted to withhold funds to the state until the judiciary came to the rescue.

“The governor was actually bereaved of his power by the proclamation of the state of emergency during the dark days of the PDP government under President Goodluck Jonathan. It came to a point that even funds met for the state were usurped by the powers that be at the federal level. But as a responsible government, we indicated interest to take the matter to the Supreme Court for interpretation,’’ he said.