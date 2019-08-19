Ukraine coach, Andriy Shevchenko has called up 24 players for the upcoming European Championship qualifier against Lithuania and friendly with three-time Africa champions, Nigeria.

Of the 24 players called up for preparation, three are on the books of British clubs, including Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) and Maryan Shved (Celtic).

An analysis of the roster revealed that manager Andriy Shevchenko had invited three goalkeepers, eight defenders, 11 midfielders and two strikers.

Yevhen Shakhov, Sergey Sidorchuk, Nikolay Shaparenko and Artem Besedin had been placed on standby.

The Ukrainians will face Lithuania on September 7 in Vilnius and take on the Super Eagles in the first ever meeting between the two countries at the Dnipro Arena on September 10.