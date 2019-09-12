Ukraine Coach, Andriy Shevchenko has appealed to the fans of the Yellow Men to accept the 2-2 draw against the Super Eagles as a good result, as Nigeria is no Lithuania.

A few days ago, Ukraine traveled away to thrash Lithuania 3-1 in a Euro qualifier and the home fans expected more of the same when Nigeria arrived at the Dnipro Arena.

But debutant, Joe Aribo gave the Super Eagles the perfect start four minutes in before Lille hotshot; Victor Osimhen doubled the advantage from the penalty spot to shock the home fans.

Ukraine rallied in the second half and two goals in quick succession ensured that the Yellows avoided a humiliation in front of their supporters. Shevchenko had wasted no time in telling critics that his team should be applauded, as Nigeria, ranked 33 by FIFA, cannot be compared to Lithuania, who is ranked almost 100 places below the West Africans.

“It is very difficult to find the ideal at all. The team is moving in the right direction. It is impossible to compare today’s match with the previous one against Lithuania,” Shevchenko told reporters after the game, Soccernet.ng confirmed.

“It is a completely different team made up of players, who play in different championships. But today’s game was very important, we received a lot of valuable information.”