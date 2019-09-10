Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A leader of Shiite group Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Aliyu Umar, has alleged that the police killed three members early hours of Tuesday in Kaduna as they were preparing to observe Ashura morning.

Umar said the police opened fire on them, killing three instantly, with several others sustaining bullet wounds.

However, Kaduna police spokesman DSP Yakubu Sabo refutes the allegation, describing it as as a lie, unfounded and designed to attract sympathy and create fear in the minds of people residing in the state.