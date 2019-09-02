Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ite has alleged a planned clamp down on its members and activities in some states.

The Shi’ite through a statement by its Head of Media, Ibrahim Musa claimed that the Nigerian Police had issued a directive to all force formations across the country to arrest its members and halt its activities, especially its annual procession. He particularly mentioned Kaduna, the former headquarters of the banned group, and Sokoto, as states where the group is targeted by Police for clamp down.

“The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has issued a nationwide order to all State Police Commands and Zonal Headquarters dated August 30, 2019 for the immediate arrest of members and leaders of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria and the demolition of their structures across the states,” Musa alleged.

He maintained that the group was not a security threat to the nation and vowed that the Shi’ites would “not hesitate to take all necessary legitimate measures to enforce their rights.”

He said the Sokoto Command of the Nigerian Police has commenced a “show of force” ahead of the Ashura procession, which is carried out to mourn the death of Prophet Muhammad’s son.

Musa said, the police planned clampdown contravened an existing substantive order from a Sokoto High Court obtained on January 31, 2018 which restrained the police from curtailing the activities of the Islamic Movement in the state.