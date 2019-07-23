The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, expressed sadness over the loss of lives in the violent clash between members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria and security agents in Abuja on Monday.

Lawan, in a statement issued by Ola Awoniyi, his Special Adviser on Media, described the death of Channels reporter Precious Owolabi, in the incident as tragic.

“It is tragic that a brilliant life and professional prospect was abruptly cut short in a manner that diminishes us as citizens of a democratic nation,” he said.

Lawan also extended his condolences to the family of Owolabi, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He also commiserated with the family of Mr Usman Umar and the Nigeria Police over the death of their son and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) during the incident.

He condemned the habitual resort to violence by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria under the guise of the exercise of their rights to freedom of association and expression.

The senate president also decried the use of excess force by the security agencies.

He called on the security agencies to evolve new approach for peaceful enforcement of law and order, even in the face of provocation.

Lawan urged the Federal Government to find a speedy resolution to the agitation by members of the movement, within the context of the rule of law, national peace and security.

“All lawful options need to be considered towards avoiding carnage from needless confrontations of citizens with the security forces,” he stated. (NAN)