Fred Itua, Abuja

Twenty-four hours after members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as the Shi’ites, invaded the National Assembly, the Senate has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Abubakar Mohammed Adamu, to beef up security around the complex.

On Tuesday, hundreds of followers of the detained leader of the IMN, Ibrahim Yaqoub El Zakzaky, protested at the NASS, leading to a bloody clash with security agents.

Two policemen were reportedly shot by the mob, while over five cars were destroyed.

The first gate leading to the NASS was also pulled down.

One of the protesters reportedly died from gunshot wound and several others sustained different degrees of injuries.

Addressing National Assembly correspondents yesterday, Senate spokesman, Adedayo Adeyeye, condemned the invasion.

Although he didn’t re-echo his earlier stance that the issue will be investigated, he, however, called on the IGP to fish out the perpetrators behind the attack.

Adeyeye told newsmen that the Parliament is a sacred institution of government and must, therefore, be respected by every Nigerian, irrespective of status.

He said: “The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria condemn in its entirety, the desecration of the sacred National Legislative Institution of Nigeria on Tuesday by the members of the El-Zakzaky’s IMN with its forceful invasion into the premises.

“The unruly mob overpowered the security apparatus of the National Assembly through its main entrance known as MOPOL gate. They forcefully seized one of the security operatives’ gun, shot two security personnel, unleashed terror on others, vandalised the gate, and burnt three vehicles of innocent individuals, while many other cars were equally vandalised.

“This unwarranted affront on the Federal Parliament led to abrupt adjournment of the House of Representatives’ plenary.

“Although the Inspector-General of Police has ordered speedy and diligent investigation into this unfortunate and unwarranted desecration of the federal legislative house, the Senate, hereby, urge all law enforcement agencies to rise up to their responsibility and urgently fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act, with the law taking its full course.

“It should be drummed into the ears of perpetrators of this heinous act that the NASS is a place of serenity and sacred legislative and deliberative institution which should be respected and allowed to concentrate on her mandate of legislation for good governance, security and peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

“While the NASS is a public place for Nigerians, citizens must follow

proper channels and protocols if they have causes to access its premises.

“Senate, hereby, calls for security beef up within the NASS and other institutions henceforth.”