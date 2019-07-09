Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered 24-hour police surveillance of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and its environs to prevent violent attacks on policemen by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and other criminal groups.

The IGP, has also ordered state Commissioners of Police as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), in states contiguous to the FCT to be on the alert and ensure maximum security in their respective Areas of responsibility (AOR) to avert any possible breach of public safety and security.

Adamu’s order is coming on the heels of the attack on policemen by members of the Shiites group in Abuja.

The IGP who gave the order in Abuja, has ordered a speedy and diligent investigation into the attack with a view to ensuring prompt prosecution of all those arrested.

The IGP, in a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, while noting that the police were not against citizens expressing their grouse against the state, warned that such grouses must be done in legitimate and acceptable processes and not by taking the laws into their own hands.

Mba in the statement said: “Following the violent protest by members of the El-Zakzakky group, today, 9th July, 2019, at the National Assembly, Abuja, which led to the unprovoked assault on and injury to police personnel on lawful duty as well as wilful damage to public properties, the Inspector General of Police, M.A Adamu, has ordered a 24-hour police surveillance in the FCT and its environs.

“Similarly, the Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police in states contiguous to the FCT were also placed on the alert to ensure maximum security in their respective Areas of responsibility (AOR) to avert any possible breach of public safety and security.

“While noting that the force is not against citizens expressing their grouse against the state, the IGP stressed that such ventilations must be done through legitimate and acceptable processes and not by taking the laws into their own hands. He, therefore, warned that citizens should not test the collective will of the people and the state by engaging in lawless acts likely to cause the breach of peace.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has ordered a speedy and diligent investigation into the incident as well as prompt prosecution of all the persons arrested and now in police custody in connection with the incident.

“The IGP reiterated his displeasure with the unwarranted and unjustifiable attack on, and injury to nine police officers by members of the El-Zakzakky group and commended the restraint, maturity and professionalism displayed by police personnel in containing the protest.

“The IGP also directed the AIG in charge of Police Medical Department to ensure that proper and prompt medical attention is given to the injured officers and wished the victims quick recovery.”