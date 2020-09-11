Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites have raised the alarm over a movie in circulation allegedly portraying their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-zazaky and followers as terrorists.

El-zazaky and his wife have been in detention following a bloody clash between his followers and the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff in Zaria on December 15, 2015.

The Shi’ites leader is standing trial for culpable homicide, among other criminal charges, at Kaduna State High court.

In a statement in Kaduna, yesterday, spokesman for IMN, Ibrahim Musa, said the group had petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Films Censorship Board over the movie.

It read: “On september 9, some bizarre video clips of Fatal Arrogance, a movie produced and directed by Anosike Kingsley Orji, alongside shots from a movie location in Enugu surfaced on the internet, where half-cladded women dressed in a cult-like outfits, heads covered with scarfs, with sharp swords gripped to their hands, with others holding banners and flags displaying a bearded man in turban and gown while chanting meaningless protest-like slogans. We are of course shocked by the film, where the popular Islamic Movement in Nigeria and its leader Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky are being depicted and badly portrayed as terrorists.

“In a normal circumstance, this kind of clips can be dismissed, but not at times like this when the Islamic Movement has a reputation for upholding peace even at the peak of unprovoked attacks.

“Evidently, for every Nigerian these clips are meant to disparage the peaceful movement and portray it to the world as a violent armed movement. Also, the movie on the pipeline has the same title with Terrence’s book that died on its arrival, where he blamed the victims of terror for being their own nemesis. He had launched what he called a book titled ‘Fatal Arrogance: How El-Zakzaky hypnotised IMN members into killing themselves while protecting him’. As ridiculous as the name may sounds, the content is not far from that too.

“The Islamic Movement in Nigeria wishes to call upon the respected professionals of Nollywood to address this issue immediately.